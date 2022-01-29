$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

NYSE:FMC opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in FMC by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,737,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

