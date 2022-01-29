$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $890.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.39. 2,366,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,156. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $159.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average is $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

