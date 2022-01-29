1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of FLWS traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,306. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

