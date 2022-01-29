1,040 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000.

VV stock opened at $203.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.27 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

