$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report $112.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.50 million and the lowest is $112.20 million. Lantheus reported sales of $94.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $408.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $485.65 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $496.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 265,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $506,067. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Lantheus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Lantheus by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.