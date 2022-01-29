12,235 Shares in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in eGain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $312.94 million, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.39. eGain Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

eGain Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

