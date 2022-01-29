1,256 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 17.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 112.1% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 131,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 9,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $227.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.86. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.