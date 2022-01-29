$131.82 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report sales of $131.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.39 million to $132.08 million. Upwork reported sales of $106.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $497.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.33 million to $498.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $621.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $147,777.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $314,315.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,365 shares of company stock worth $11,391,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 240,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,723. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

