1,472 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $164.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.63. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

