15,096 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 152,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

