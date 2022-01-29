153,764 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Acquired by Anqa Management LLC

Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 153,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,000. AMC Networks comprises approximately 7.9% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Anqa Management LLC owned about 0.37% of AMC Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

AMCX stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

