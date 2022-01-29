15,437 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.