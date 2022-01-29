15,437 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72.
In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
