15,457 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $339,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $373,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 21.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $160,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANF opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

