15,984 Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 382,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,581,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IVR opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

