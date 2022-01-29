1MillionNFTs (1MIL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $67,339.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $90,928.05 and $67,339.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.50 or 0.06765893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,616.86 or 0.99867151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006860 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.