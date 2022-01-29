$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.09 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

