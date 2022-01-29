$22.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report $22.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.56 billion and the lowest is $22.37 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $16.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $103.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.65 billion to $103.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.92 billion to $107.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.25. 6,743,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.