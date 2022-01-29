$221.35 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) will announce sales of $221.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $490.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $903.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $906.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZWS. Mizuho began coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Water Solutions stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,141. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.