$26.12 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post $26.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.37 million and the lowest is $24.00 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $20.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $91.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.69 million to $93.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $152.22 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $172.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.
Shares of HRTX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $20.45.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
