$26.12 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post $26.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.37 million and the lowest is $24.00 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $20.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $91.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.69 million to $93.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $152.22 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $172.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $20.45.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

