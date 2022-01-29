$301.08 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post sales of $301.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.02 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $286.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM remained flat at $$39.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,921,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

