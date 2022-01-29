$301.08 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post $301.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.02 million and the lowest is $259.20 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $286.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock remained flat at $$39.01 on Wednesday. 2,921,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,440. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.