3,153 Shares in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 99.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 105,203 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 35,000.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

ODC stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $38.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $244.84 million, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

