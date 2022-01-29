360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of 360 DigiTech worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,544,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.