36,947 Shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $22.14 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KW. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

