$38.77 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce sales of $38.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.40 million to $39.17 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $148.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.48 million to $148.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $191.33 million, with estimates ranging from $186.18 million to $194.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

OLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $639,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,262 shares of company stock valued at $16,821,285.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,634,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in OLO by 853.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after buying an additional 1,522,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OLO by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of OLO by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,102. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. OLO has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

