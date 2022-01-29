3i Group (LON:III) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,840 by Analysts at Barclays

3i Group (LON:III) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,815 ($24.49) to GBX 1,840 ($24.82) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.66% from the stock’s previous close.
III stock opened at GBX 1,327 ($17.90) on Thursday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.34). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,412.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,340.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of £12.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92.
