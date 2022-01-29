3i Group (LON:III) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,840 by Analysts at Barclays

3i Group (LON:III) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,815 ($24.49) to GBX 1,840 ($24.82) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.66% from the stock’s previous close.

III stock opened at GBX 1,327 ($17.90) on Thursday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.34). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,412.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,340.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of £12.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

