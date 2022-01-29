3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $184.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $160.54 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

