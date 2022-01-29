47,745 Shares in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Field Trip Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTRP. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTRP opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. Field Trip Health Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Field Trip Health Ltd. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

