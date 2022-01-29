54,530 Shares in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 79.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.72 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -1.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

