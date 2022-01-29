58,714 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.05% of Voya Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.37 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

