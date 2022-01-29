$6.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post $6.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.63 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $22.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $28.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.28. 292,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,663. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.53. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

