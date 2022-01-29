$61.16 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report sales of $61.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $73.83 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16,429.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $142.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $155.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $365.25 million, with estimates ranging from $342.80 million to $380.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 144,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,493. The company has a market capitalization of $774.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,715. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 182,129 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

