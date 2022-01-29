6,700 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 65,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

