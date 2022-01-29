6,700 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 65,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
