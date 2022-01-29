$74.40 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report sales of $74.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $79.28 million. First Foundation posted sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $302.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $307.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $371.12 million, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $387.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,463. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth $60,000. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth $216,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

