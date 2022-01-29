908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $401.76 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $109,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,319. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter worth $127,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

