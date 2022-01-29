$928.94 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $928.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $916.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $938.02 million. Brinker International reported sales of $760.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $31.79. 1,552,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,003. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $48,204,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 121.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

