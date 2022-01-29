994 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $269.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.95. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.97 and a 52-week high of $306.64.

