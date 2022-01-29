A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $75.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.