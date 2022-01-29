AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Update

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the December 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
OTCMKTS:ABSCF opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. AB Science has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $20.90.
AB Science Company Profile
