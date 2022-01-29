AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Update

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the December 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ABSCF opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. AB Science has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

AB Science Company Profile

AB Science SA engages in the research, development, and sales of protein kinase inhibitor drugs. It develops pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer, neurological, and inflammatory diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes Masitinib and AB8939. The company was founded by Alain Moussy and Jean-Pierre Kinet on July 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

