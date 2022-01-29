Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $4.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.41. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

