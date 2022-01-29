Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 24.25 Per Share

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.25 ($0.33) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ASL opened at GBX 1,432 ($19.32) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,445.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,505.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174 ($15.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,622.80 ($21.89).

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.