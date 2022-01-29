Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 24.25 Per Share

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.25 ($0.33) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ASL opened at GBX 1,432 ($19.32) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,445.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,505.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174 ($15.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,622.80 ($21.89).
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.