ACENT (ACE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $458,611.00

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. ACENT has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $458,611.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00108404 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.