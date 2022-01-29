Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.58

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €8.58 ($9.75) and last traded at €9.88 ($11.23), with a volume of 3320449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.12 ($12.64).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADJ shares. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €11.10 ($12.61) price target on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Adler Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.26.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.