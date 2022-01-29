Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.40

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 3934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
