Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.40

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 3934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

