Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 118.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.64 to C$1.55 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Shares of ADZN opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.77 and a 12 month high of C$1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$133.09 million and a PE ratio of 72.73.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.