Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Terex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Terex by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,183 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEX opened at $41.16 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

