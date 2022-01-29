Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $737,000 Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 171.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 627,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after buying an additional 217,150 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 590,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 96,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 203.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 234,119 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6,028.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 313,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 308,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,583,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.