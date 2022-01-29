Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $778,000 Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,339 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $69.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.