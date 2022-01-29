Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 66.87% of Global X Blockchain ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Get Global X Blockchain ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKCH opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. Global X Blockchain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.