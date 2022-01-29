AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 88.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

NYSE:ACM opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. AECOM has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

